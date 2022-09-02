“We designed this T-shirt to show traditional simulated process screen printing side by side with the more modern digital process.

“This allows us to guide customers to deciding which print technique is right for their product.”

It is very unusual to use both techniques together as you can normally achieve the end result with either process, but both have attributes that may sway the decision of which one to use on each occasion.”

The initial set-up cost for screen printing means smaller runs with large colour counts are not as cost-effective as when using a digital process. The set-up for screen printing, however, becomes negligible on larger runs.