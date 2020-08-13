This design is from the Creative Range by My T Shirt Printers, a garment decoration business in Bude, Cornwall.

Creative director Mike Hayes explains that he used vivid graphics and colour in The Creative Brain print so as to capture attention and lift it from being a ‘shop shirt’ to a ‘consumer-wanted item’. The print is part of the Creative Range, a sample line that the shop sells to its customers.

“The aim was to have a solid screen print but with a smooth, soft hand-feel and bright, Pantone-matched colours to bring the print to life and show what screen printing can achieve,” explains Mike.

To see more work from My T Shirt Printers, head to the company’s website where you’ll find a link to its YouTube channel.

