“This design, called DNA, took bronze in the Printed Garment category at the Fespa Awards 2023. The idea was to create printed apparel that expresses the genetics of the wearer.

“The polo shirt was decorated using silicone inks precisely stacked in layers to create a lenticular print that changes colour depending on the viewing angle. It also features its own security detail that appears when under a black light.

“The prints were all carried out manually on a screen printing table as it is more stable and precise when printing a complicated design like this with very high, thick layers.”

