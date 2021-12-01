The award-winning team at Lynka in Poland came up with this impressive print – despite having only an 8cm-wide photo to work from

John Lynch and Marta Wolos reveal the work that went into producing this high-definition design for construction giant Komatsu.

The design was printed onto Stanley/Stella’s 100% organic cotton Creator T-shirt in anthracite.

It was printed using an automatic M&R Challenger 18/16 press with three flash dryers, and then cured in an M&R Sprint 2000 gas dryer.

The original image of the bulldozer
