Will Petersen of Monster Press breaks down this stunning discharge print created for Hard Times Clothing
Monster Press has a straightforward approach to deciding which technique to use for a particular job, explains director Will Petersen: “We tend to use whatever print type fits the garment and design we’re printing.” UK clothing brand Hard Times prefers a soft finish to its prints, he says, so the choice for this design had to be discharge inks, because they offer the softest finish.
For more details on how Monster Press created the discharge print, plus the equipment and techniques used, visit our April 2021 issue here