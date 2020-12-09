It may not have been possible to visit the Fespa exhibition this year, but the Fespa Awards still went ahead as usual, with a strong crop of international garment decorators vying for a coveted place.

The Russian company Flexoprom was awarded bronze in the Printed Garments category for its stunning Egyptian Revival screen print. The design was one of a series of jobs that was initially printed for Flexoprom’s education arm, the International Training Centre of Industrial Printing, and the idea, therefore, belongs to the people involved in the training, explains Flexoprom’s technician Sergey Buzanov.

“History and significant cultures have always attracted people’s attention,” he says, when discussing the inspiration behind the image. “The Egyptian style is the source of almost all the other European styles. It is rich and colourful. The Egyptian revival nowadays appears not only in architecture and interior design, but also in dress and make-up style. “This artistic image is highly stylised, of course, despite the sacred attitude to the Egyptian culture.”

www.flexoprom.com