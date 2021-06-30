Michelle Moxley, innovation director at The M&R Companies, explains how this colourful and tactile puff print was created in honour of Autism Awareness month in the US
This hybrid print has puff under the thin line details as well as a glow-in-the-dark application to represent the ‘blue light’ often associated with autism awareness.
The particular challenge for screen printers when creating this print is the number of colours that are required combined with the special effect. This is why I opted to use the M&R Digital Squeegee hybrid printing system.
For more details on how M&R created the colourful puff print, plus the equipment and techniques used, visit our July 2021 issue here