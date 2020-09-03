This embroidery and DTG design was created as a “showroom piece” by and for David Sharp and garment decoration equipment supplier Amaya Sales UK, reports David Sharp’s director Dominic Bunce. Using a mix of print and embroidery produces a “truly unique piece”, he explains, and adds depth and value to the garment.

David Sharp, a long-established company that is known for its embroidery digitising services, commissioned its in-house artist to produce the unique drawing of a lion. The Gosport-based company then digitised the art, a DTG print of the Serengeti was applied as a background and then the embroidery was stitched onto this image.

www.davidsharp.co.uk

www.amayauk.com