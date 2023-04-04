Mads Olesen, owner and master printer at Unicorn Screen Printing, breaks down this beautiful print he created for the Danish band Jonah Blacksmith
“The design was printed onto the Creator T-shirt from Stanley/Stella.
“We printed the T-shirts using our 10-colour, 12-station Roq You XL press.
“For the base, we used 5 Star Bright White from Total Ink Solutions. We custom-mixed six colours with our Wilflex Epic mixing system for the top colours, and used the same 5 Star Bright White for highlights.”
For more details on how Unicorn Screen Printing created this print, plus the equipment and techniques used, visit our April 2023 issue here