“The art given to us was hand-drawn.

“It was important to keep the soft hand of the print.

“This particular event focuses on nature, so water-based inks are in keeping with that vibe.

“The inks used, in print order, were White Aqua Flex V2, Yellow 132 HB range, Red 032 HB range, and Black from MagnaColours.

“Using four different colours – cardinal red, charcoal, dusty blue and burnt orange – for the 100% cotton T-shirts created a challenge, with the cardinal red and charcoal both requiring a second base to give enough white coverage.

“It was printed on our Roq You 10/14, and were cured in a BBC Aeolus Forced Air Dryer.”

