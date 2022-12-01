Nicholas Fiorucci, owner of Charm City Screen Print in Maryland, US, breaks down the production of the very first spot process job he separated manually
“This was a great design to begin with and I couldn’t wait to print it! It was well worth investing the time to sep manually,” said Nicholas.
“The washed-out look of automated seps was non-existent in the print and I was extremely pleased with the outcome.
“For companies starting out I would strongly recommend purchasing a press with at least eight heads. This was a challenging print that wouldn’t have worked on a six-colour machine, but the eight heads did it justice.”
For more details on how Charm City Screen Print created this print, plus the equipment and techniques used, visit our December 2022 issue here