“This was a great design to begin with and I couldn’t wait to print it! It was well worth investing the time to sep manually,” said Nicholas.

“The washed-out look of automated seps was non-existent in the print and I was extremely pleased with the outcome.

“For companies starting out I would strongly recommend purchasing a press with at least eight heads. This was a challenging print that wouldn’t have worked on a six-colour machine, but the eight heads did it justice.”

www.charmcityscreenprint.com