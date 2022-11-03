This design was screen printed using a combination of CMYK and two spot colours (pink and teal) on 60 white AS Colour Classic T-shirts.

The artwork was separated by Jon Hards at Custom Colour.

The films were burned onto 90T screens for all the CMYK colours and the two spot colours using Saati PHU 2 emulsion. The screens were burned in our M&R Starlight LED Exposure Unit at around about eight seconds per screen.

We print using an Anatol Thunder manual press and Amex inks for this print.

www.flippinsweet.co.uk

www.instagram.com/colourseparations