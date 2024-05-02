“Let’s face it, what says Texas better than the Texas state flag? The folks down there think Texas is its own country. This show was taking place in Fort Worth, Texas. So we spelled it out in a wooden version of the flag.

“The printing technique and the surface of the fabric yielded more of a paint-peeling effect rather than wooden texture. Very convincing, both in visual and tactile terms. We call that ‘a happy accident’! Hey, it’s sometimes better to be lucky and good!”

wwww.graphicelephants.com