Tom Arnst of Un-Available in Vietnam breaks down this striking screen print that he created using a combination of foil and HD effects
“After testing the foil and HD effect, I wanted to incorporate those techniques with a structured pattern printed as an overlay on top of the Un-Available logo.
“I printed the design on an M&R Chameleon manual press and used five screens plus one for pressing the foil, and 75 shore squeegees.
“I used plastisol ink.
“Since Wilflex ink is not really available in Vietnam, I had to combine it with using Aone NP series inks.”
For more details on how Un-Available created this print, plus the equipment and techniques used, visit our April 2024 issue here