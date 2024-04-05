Tom Arnst of Un-Available in Vietnam breaks down this striking screen print that he created using a combination of foil and HD effects

“After testing the foil and HD effect, I wanted to incorporate those techniques with a structured pattern printed as an overlay on top of the Un-Available logo.

“I printed the design on an M&R Chameleon manual press and used five screens plus one for pressing the foil, and 75 shore squeegees.

“I used plastisol ink.

“Since Wilflex ink is not really available in Vietnam, I had to combine it with using Aone NP series inks.”

The print combines foil and HD effects

