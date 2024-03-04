“The design was created by a local band, Shanghai Treason, who always send us really nice images to print.

“We used MagnaPrint Screen Emulsion from MagnaColours. All inks were water-based and again by MagnaColours. The white base and top white were MagnaPrint Aquaflex V2.

“The design was screen printed on our 12-colour, 16-station Roq auto. We used three flashes, all set at four seconds at four heat level.

“We used Gildan Heavy Tees, as this is what our customer required. A decent shirt at a very decent price!”

www.calderscreenprint.co.uk

www.instagram.com/streason2024