This superbly detailed design was separated and printed by senior screen printer Robert Hewitt and screen print manager Shaun Anderson of Red Oak Wear for Blackened Heart Apparel
The art was separated manually into five colours using Photoshop and then halftoned with a round dot at 45lpi with a 22° angle.
The screens were exposed on an M&R Starlight LED exposure unit for between eight and 12 seconds.
The design was printed onto College Hoodies by Just Hoods by AWDis using a six-colour M&R Diamondback press.
For more details on how Robert and Shaun created this print, plus the equipment and techniques used, visit our February 2024 issue here