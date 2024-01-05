This image was created by screen and digital printing expert Michelle Moxley, who is continuously researching how she can best use emerging AI (artificial intelligence) tools in the print world.

Using Midjourney, an AI image-creation program, she created pictures of a heron, selected her favourite and then used the ‘Very Subtle’ tool to create three similar yet distinct variations.

She then used Let’s Enhance software to increase the resolution of the images so that it was high enough for T-shirt printing, before applying ‘Neural’ filters in Photoshop to generate the colours for each bird.