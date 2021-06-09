With furlough extended until September and going into the office five days a week looking like a quaint idea that is unlikely to be fully reprised, it’s no surprise that comfortable clothes have remained popular, with stylish joggers being particularly coveted.

Hoodies, all-in-ones and loungewear sets were also big sellers in the UK over the past 12 months, according to retail tracking firm Edited.com and brands supplying garment decorators; sporty loungewear sets featuring graphics and/or branding are predicted to carry on being big sellers throughout 2021.

As we noted in our special report on sweatpants in October last year [imagesmag.uk/Oct20-Joggers], the pandemic accelerated the already growing demand for loungewear and athleisurewear, and the trend looks set to continue for many months.

With this growth comes an opportunity to upsell decoration and expand print locations from the traditional left chest and back areas to garment sleeves and legs.

Providing something different will appeal to clients who are striving to stand out and is a great way to increase the visual impact of any creative design or branding. It’s also simple to achieve, as Dave Roper, managing director of Screen Print World, explains in this step-by-step guide.

You already have the screen print skills; simply add the right tools and some clever formatting of the graphics and you’ll be printing sleeves and legs in no time.

