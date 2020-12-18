Amazon has launched a new custom clothing service enabling shoppers to create a T-shirt to their exact measurements.

The ‘Made for You’ service from Amazon Fashion asks customers to provide their height, weight and two photos of themselves, which its virtual 3D technology then uses to create a T-shirt to their precise fit.

Customers are also able to choose their preferred neckline, sleeve and shirt length, with a crew or V-neck, short or long-sleeve length and a slim, classic or relaxed fit available.

The custom tees come in a choice of colours, and customers can also choose between two types of fabrics when customising their design – a mediumweight 100% pima cotton and a lightweight 56% pima cotton/38% modal/6% Elastane tri-blend fabric. The T-shirts can also be personalised further with your name printed on the label.

When finished, the made-to-measure T-shirts can also be viewed on a virtual body double before placing the order.

The ‘Made for You’ custom T-shirts cost $25, and are available to all Amazon customers in the US via its web and mobile sites.

www.amazon.com