Amazon has announced the launch of Climate Pledge Friendly, a new program to help customers to discover and shop for sustainable products.

Customers will now see the Climate Pledge Friendly (CPF) label when searching for more than 25,000 products on the online retailer, which will signify that the products have one or more of 19 different sustainability certifications, such as reducing the carbon footprint of shipments to customers, explained Amazon.

The CPF label will feature across a range of retail products, such as grocery, household, fashion, beauty and personal electronics products. “CPF products are clearly labelled in shopping results, have additional sustainability information on the product page, and are featured in a dedicated section of our store,” added the online retailer.

“Climate Pledge Friendly is a simple way for customers to discover more sustainable products that help preserve the natural world,” commented Jeff Bezos, Amazon founder and CEO.

“With 18 external certification programs and our own Compact by Design certification, we’re incentivising selling partners to create sustainable products that help protect the planet for future generations.”

As part of its Climate Pledge Friendly initiative, Amazon has also launched Compact by Design, a new sustainability certification to identify products that are designed to reduce carbon emissions through a more efficient design.

“With the removal of excess air and water, products require less packaging and become more efficient to ship. At scale, these small differences in product size and weight lead to significant carbon emission reductions.”

www.amazon.com/ClimatePledgeFriendly