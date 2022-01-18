Amazon has halted plans to prevent its customers from buying goods on its website using UK-issued Visa credit cards.

It had previously threatened to stop accepting the Visa credit cards from Wednesday (19 January) in protest at “high fees Visa charges for processing credit card transactions”.

It put out a message in November advising customers to find new ways to pay, jeopardising sales for retailers selling garments and other products through Amazon’s seller network. It was widely regarded to be a negotiating tactic rather than a serious intention.

Amazon has now put out an email to customers saying that “the expected change regarding the use of Visa credit cards on Amazon.co.uk will no longer take place on January 19”, adding: “We are working closely with Visa on a potential solution that will enable customers to continue using their Visa credit cards on Amazon.co.uk.”