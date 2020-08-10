“This new EmbroideryStudio e4.5 add-on ‘Element’ is an interpretation of a complex manual stitch type that has been perfected by a few talented digitisers around the world,” adds Brendan. It uses evenly spaced, double spiral lines that never overlap, and automatically recalculates the stitches when resizing or reshaping the fill shape. He notes that this style is typically used to create intricate floral designs and paisley prints, but can be used in any closed, curved shape such as the letters in this design.

The Maze Fill Element is available as a paid add-on feature in EmbroideryStudio e4.5 Designing.

www.wilcom.com