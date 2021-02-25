Amaya Sales UK has won the 2020 ‘Partner of the Year’ award for its continued partnership with Kornit Digital.

The award was presented at Kornit Digital’s EMEA regional 2020 Kickoff event, which was held virtually on Monday 15 February for over 100 members of the region’s team and partners.

“This is probably the most significant award we’ve been given to date by our partners,” commented Peter Wright, managing director of Amaya.

“At Amaya we have always worked hard to represent the brands we work with, and for Kornit Digital to acknowledge this is a great achievement.

“The awards given are voted for by the whole team at Kornit Digital, and for me it’s truly satisfying to know that all our team have been recognised as delivering the high standards that we have worked so hard to set over the years.

“We’re all really positive about what is ahead for 2021.”

Chris Govier, president of Kornit Digital EMEA, added: “I’m delighted to recognise our collaboration with Amaya Sales UK. They represent the very essence of partnership – open communication, shared strategy, seamless support for our customers and a customer-centric approach which drives continued growth.

“As our EMEA Partner of the Year, they’ve demonstrated an ability to go beyond the norm and overcome the unexpected, in arguably one of the most challenging periods in recent history.

“We look forward to continued success in 2021, and wish the team huge success.”

www.amayauk.com

www.kornit.com