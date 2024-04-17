Amaya Sales UK has announced the return of its White Toner Academy training days on 23 and 25 April.

After the success of the White Toner Academy training days last September, experts from Germany-based transfers specialist Forever are returning to the UK to share their knowledge with any owners of white toner printers, whether they are Amaya customers or not.

The events are being held at Amaya’s facilities on Tuesday 23 April in Havant in Hampshire and then on Thursday 25 April in East Bridgford, Nottingham.

The training days feature tutorials, hands-on workshops and live demonstrations aimed at providing attendees with practical insights and the ability to take their skills to the next level.

Amaya Sales UK director Charlotte Darling said: “We are thrilled to be hosting the events again. Last year we saw more registrations to the White Toner Academy days than any other training event we held. It just goes to show there is a knowledge gap in this market.

“Please remember that these days are not just for Amaya customers: anyone out there who has a white toner printer, A4 or A3, is welcome to register and attend.”

For more information about the White Toner Academy training days and to register, visit amayauk.com/white-toner-academy/

