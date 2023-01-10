Amaya says it is excited to announce three new garment decoration opportunities for 2023, all of which will be exhibited at Printwear & Promotion Live! in February at the NEC in Birmingham. However, if you want to act sooner, full demonstrations are available at the company’s showrooms in Nottingham and Hampshire immediately. You can book a demonstration by visiting Amaya’s website.

Polyprint NG Series First up is the new industrial-build DTG (direct-to-garment) solution from Polyprint. The NG series had a soft launch in the last quarter of 2022, but systems are now available at both showrooms for readers to visit for production demonstrations.

“Polyprint, who originally brought you some of the best print quality in DTG, has now combined this success with production speed,” explains Amaya. “There are three models in the NG range, with variable price points to suit different production levels. The superb print quality is combined with an oversized bed, allowing prints up to 50x70cm.”

The team at Amaya is enthusiastic about this new range, saying it provides a stepping-stone for customers between Polyprint’s TexJet entry-level machine and the industrial Kornit DTG solutions. “Furthermore, it is a system that can offer DTG and DTF (direct-to-film), so there are no application limitations.”

Uninet IColor 540 A4 White Toner Printer The second option is the Uninet IColor 540 A4 White Toner Printer. Smaller in size than Amaya’s existing offering of A3 white toner printers from Oki, this equipment is also priced lower, making it easy for new businesses to get started in transfer printing.

“It is a great way to introduce in-house transfer production for all businesses, plus it is unique as you can change the toners for neon and metallic for printing on other substrates.” Amaya sees this versatile product as the ideal next step for businesses currently offering either vinyl cut or sublimation printing.