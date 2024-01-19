Sabur has announced that Amaya Sales UK will be distributing its Sabtex range of direct-to-film (DTF) systems.

“We’re excited to work with Amaya,” said Dean Sanger, Sabur’s CEO. “We’ve dealt with the Amaya team on other projects over the years and we’re looking forward to working together with them to grow sales and promote the advantages of our DTF equipment to the printwear market.”

Julian Wright, director at Amaya, added: “As a company we have been closely monitoring the growth in the DTF sector and, while we already offer a hybrid DTG/DTF system, we felt the need to be patient before committing on a dedicated DTF solution.

“At Amaya we are dedicated to offering the best solutions to market, but this needs to be coupled with unmatched back-up and support. This is the reason we chose to work alongside Sabur. They have a rich history in going the extra mile where customer satisfaction is concerned and have a strong reputation for supplying and supporting the very best products and consumables. As businesses, our ethics align, and we look forward to a solid partnership going forward.”

The new partnership coincides with the launch of Sabur’s latest DTF model, the Sabtex SD-30.

Billed as a “next generation” DTF printer, the 30cm print width printer and coating system has a maximum speed of 4sqm/hr, upgraded pinch rollers for consistent printing quality, and a compact footprint.

“It is an excellent entry-level, all-in-one, inline solution,” Dean confirmed.

