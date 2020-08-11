Amaya Sales UK has opened its brand-new showrooms/offices in East Bridgford, Nottingham to offer customers demonstrations of equipment “that perfectly fits your requirements”.

There are two large showroom spaces: the first, measuring over 3,000 sq ft, houses the latest products from Melco, Polyprint Texjet, Roland, OKI, Forever, Sef, Stahls and Schulze. The second is exclusively focused on Kornit Industrial DTG printers. “We have set up a demo factory so you can come along with your own garments and trial the equipment for one to two days so you can get a real feel for its major benefits,” says Amaya.

The new Midlands showrooms complements Amaya’s established showroom facilities in Hampshire, which cater for demonstrations of all the above mentioned brands’ products, apart from Kornit.