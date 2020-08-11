Find the ideal equipment to grow your business in Amaya’s new, expanded showrooms
Amaya Sales UK has opened its brand-new showrooms/offices in East Bridgford, Nottingham to offer customers demonstrations of equipment “that perfectly fits your requirements”.
There are two large showroom spaces: the first, measuring over 3,000 sq ft, houses the latest products from Melco, Polyprint Texjet, Roland, OKI, Forever, Sef, Stahls and Schulze. The second is exclusively focused on Kornit Industrial DTG printers. “We have set up a demo factory so you can come along with your own garments and trial the equipment for one to two days so you can get a real feel for its major benefits,” says Amaya.
The new Midlands showrooms complements Amaya’s established showroom facilities in Hampshire, which cater for demonstrations of all the above mentioned brands’ products, apart from Kornit.
Kornit Digital industrial DTG printers
“Kornit are the leaders in the DTG industry and provide a great range of fully industrial printers, from the Breeze and Storm, through to the Avalanche, Atlas and Vulcan Plus,” Amaya comments. The company points out that all Kornit models have built in automatic pre-treatment, “which saves massively on time, cost and labour”, and are “excellent for web-to-print”. It reports that the Poly Pro – the first DTG printer to fully print on Polyester – “is proving a great success and taking over from a lot of the vinyl and screen print work on sportswear etc”.
The latest Kornit model for printing on cotton is the new Atlas, which promises nearly twice the productivity of the Avalanche. “These printers have reduced the price per print cost down significantly to as low as 0.50p on an A3-sized full colour print,” Amaya suggests. “This is competing very well with screen print on orders of up to 750 units. Screen printers should now take a good look at how Kornit DTG can improve the efficiency, sustainability and profitability of their business.”
For the curing and drying of the printed garments, Amaya supports the full range of Chiossi e Cavazzuti dryers.
Polyprint Texjet DTG printers
For over 12 years Amaya has also distributed the Texjet range of DTG printers, which it describes as “robust equipment that provide first class print quality. They can be left for around 30 days with the power switched off and still work when switched back on. They’re easy to maintain and very economical on ink.”
All new Texjet DTG printers come with the latest Digital Factory Apparel V10 Rip software, which offers many options that make the printers even easier to use.
Melco EMT16 X modular embroidery machines
This year Melco launched its new Melco EMT16X embroidery machine based on feedback from customers. “More and more multi-head embroiderers are now seeing how they could benefit in production and time from using this modular system,” says Amaya, which adds that many of its customers who started out with a single Melco machine are now running multiple units. It is inviting customers to bring designs they have timed on their existing embroidery machines to either of the company’s showroom locations and compare their running times on the Melco EMT16X.
Roland, Oki, Forever and Sef
Amaya also supplies Roland DG equipment, including the new Roland SG2 range of Print & Cut printers, and the LEF range of UV printers for full-colour printing on to a vast range of hard substrates.
For transfer printers, the company supplies the Oki A3+ Pro 9541WT, Oki A3 Pro 8432WT and Oki A4 Pro 7411WT printers, in conjunction with Forever Laser transfer papers, which are suitable for full- and single-colour design creation on a wide variety products and require no weeding. New from Forever is its Sublimation paper, which allows printing on to cotton.
Amaya’s range of Sef garment film and vinyl includes the popular Flexcut X4, for printing on to cotton and polyester, which gives “very fast weeding and allows very fine cutting, with a transfer time of only 4 sec”.
Amaya also sells the full range of Stahls and Schulze quality heat presses for transfer and vinyl application.