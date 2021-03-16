Amaya Sales UK has launched its new website.

“Our new website offers our customers, new and existing, a platform where they can easily find the equipment that will help them grow their business,” explained Peter Wright, director of Amaya Sales UK.

“We have also tried to provide guidance and support pages to help them on their way.”

The new website offers a responsive design with optimised navigation, and is mobile friendly. It includes a dedicated support section, live product search and a customer account dashboard.

All existing customers that have an account with Amaya will be required to create a new one by visiting www.amayauk.com/my-account.

www.amayauk.com