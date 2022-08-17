Amaya Sales UK has two spacious showrooms – one in Havant, Hampshire, and one in East Bridgford, Nottinghamshire – allowing decorators the opportunity to see a comprehensive range of hardware from embroidery machines and garment printers to hard substrate printing equipment.

Whatever level your business is at, Amaya says it has a solution to fit your requirements along with specialists in all aspects of the industry who can give decorators their expert advice and recommendations.

All Amaya’s products are available for live demonstrations by appointment or can be viewed virtually.