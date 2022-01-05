SUPPLIER FOCUS 2022
New Amaya showroom hosts a wide range of equipment, from modular embroidery machines to industrial DTG printers
“Whether you are an established business or just starting out, we have the equipment and expertise to help you decide on your next step,” declares Amaya. The distributor, which says it has one of the widest ranges of equipment in the industry, has a showroom in Nottinghamshire –which includes a dedicated Kornit room that demonstrates a working factory set-up – together with a new operation in Hampshire where the showroom is large enough to display the company’s entire range of equipment.
Direct-to-garment specialists
Amaya, which has been involved in DTG since its introduction more than 15 years ago, offers the Kornit Digital range of high-production industrial DTG printers that offer the advantage of built-in pretreatment. The current models available are the Storm HD6, Avalanche HD6, Atlas, Atlas Max, Vulcan Plus and the pioneer in DTG printing on polyester, the Avalanche Poly Pro. These models vary in production output and all details can be found on the Amaya website.
The Polyprint TexJet range is ideal if you are starting in DTG and looking to print up to around 80 shirts a day. The TexJet Shortee2 starts at £7,950 + VAT, followed by the larger TexJet Echo2. “Both printers are very economical, require minimum maintenance and can be left with the power off for around 30 days without white ink clogging,” Amaya reports. “Digital Factory RIP software is included, making set up very easy, and both printers work with the latest technology in direct-to-film production, allowing transfers to be produced which can be applied to non-cotton-based fabrics.”
The company also supplies the Roland XT640S DTG printer, which falls between the Kornit and Polyprint machines in terms of production and has the advantage of 12 platens which can be configured to print multiple designs at the same time. “The high level of Roland reliability and support comes as standard,” adds Amaya.
Modular embroidery machines
Amaya has more than 30 years’ experience in industrial embroidery, and offers the Melco modular system, which was introduced nearly two decades ago, with the latest model being the Melco EMT16X.
“The modular system gives you great advantages in production efficiency,” says Amaya. “Traditional multi-head embroidery machines require all embroidery machine heads to operate in unison. This means that a bobbin change, thread break, or other issue on one head requires all other heads to stop, until the issue is resolved. In contrast, with Melco EMT16X embroidery machines, a bobbin change or thread break does not require all the other heads to stop sewing – they keep working even when one head has stopped.
Roland print-and-cut systems plus UV printers
Amaya offers a complete selection of print-and-cut systems from the Roland TrueVis range. The SG2 comes in 30”, 54” and 64” widths and the VG2 in 54” and 64”. All of the printers are ideal for producing heat transfers, stickers, banners, posters and much more.
If you are looking to print on hard substrates, then Amaya offers Roland’s complete LEF2 range of desktop UV LED printers and the brand-new LEC2 330S flatbed UV. They print on hard or soft substrates (flat or curved), have a choice of different ink configurations and are able to print on objects up to 200mm thick.
Oki White Toner Printers and Forever Transfer Paper
If you are looking to produce full-colour designs on dark and light products at a lower budget, then Amaya offers the Oki White Toner printers teamed with the Forever Transfer Paper. “Let our advisors demonstrate the range of products you can print on, including textiles, wood, metal, glass, slate, plastic and much more,” says Amaya. Choose between the Oki Pro8432W and Oki Pro9541 printers.
Sef garment film and vinyl
Amaya stocks a wide range of Sef garment film and flocks. The newest product, Rocket Cut, is a great addition to the range and suitable for printing on cotton, polyester and polycotton. It is available in 25 different colours, cuts and weeds easily, and can be applied in just three seconds. “It’s a true hot-peel HTV, making it appealing for those large print runs,” adds the distributor. “It can also be applied at 150°C or 125°C, so it’s great for delicate and technical fabrics as well.”