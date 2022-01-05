Direct-to-garment specialists

Amaya, which has been involved in DTG since its introduction more than 15 years ago, offers the Kornit Digital range of high-production industrial DTG printers that offer the advantage of built-in pretreatment. The current models available are the Storm HD6, Avalanche HD6, Atlas, Atlas Max, Vulcan Plus and the pioneer in DTG printing on polyester, the Avalanche Poly Pro. These models vary in production output and all details can be found on the Amaya website.

The Polyprint TexJet range is ideal if you are starting in DTG and looking to print up to around 80 shirts a day. The TexJet Shortee2 starts at £7,950 + VAT, followed by the larger TexJet Echo2. “Both printers are very economical, require minimum maintenance and can be left with the power off for around 30 days without white ink clogging,” Amaya reports. “Digital Factory RIP software is included, making set up very easy, and both printers work with the latest technology in direct-to-film production, allowing transfers to be produced which can be applied to non-cotton-based fabrics.”

The company also supplies the Roland XT640S DTG printer, which falls between the Kornit and Polyprint machines in terms of production and has the advantage of 12 platens which can be configured to print multiple designs at the same time. “The high level of Roland reliability and support comes as standard,” adds Amaya.