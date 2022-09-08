Amaya Sales UK has introduced a new UniNet white toner printer to the UK market for creating CMYK and dye sublimation prints.

Launched to great success in the US, the IColor 540 White Toner Printer is aimed at start-ups in garment decoration as well as established companies looking for small-scale transfer production.

The IColor 540 White Toner Printer offers the ability to print CMY+W, CMYK, dye sublimation and fluorescent for transfer production along with metallics and spot varnish for stationary production. Its ProRIP software provides total control of the printer and production.

The IColor540 is an A4 printer but allows for printing A3 using the UniNet SmartCut intelligent split software. This software lets you enlarge an image to A3 and split it to print over two A4 sheets with a join in the image that is unnoticeable.

Adam Wyles, head of digital and heat transfer technology at Amaya Sales UK, explained that a gap was left in the market after Oki discontinued its A4 model, Pro7411WT.

“We are aiming the printer at new starts in garment decoration or existing decoration businesses that want to add small-scale transfer production to their business. The versatility of the printer and software means it can fit many unique niches that other equipment we offer doesn’t cater for.

“The UniNet solution has gone down a storm in the States, with many companies opting for this model over anything else due to its versatility.”

Amaya Sales UK is currently the only reseller in the UK offering the A4 UniNet IColor 540 as well as the A3 Oki Pro8432WT and the A3XL Oki Pro9541WT.

“Amaya are excited to see what this will bring to our white toner portfolio and are proud to have the full line-up for anyone interested in white toner technology in the UK,” Adam added.

“White toner has now been around for 10 years and is now a recognised integral part of decoration companies everywhere. Amaya embraced white toner technology just over six years ago and it has gone from strength to strength.”

www.amayauk.com