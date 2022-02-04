Amaya Sales UK is hosting a three-day “open house” event this month to showcase its products after the postponement of Printwear & Promotion Live! until April.

The event runs at Amaya Sales UK’s showroom in Nottingham from Sunday 20 February to Tuesday 22 February – the original dates for P&P Live! until they had to be changed due to Covid-19 uncertainties.

It will feature a wide range of products, with demonstrations, as well as guest speakers and hands-on workshops. It will also offer a chance to meet representatives from other suppliers such as Kornit Digital, PenCarrie, Madeira and David Sharp.

A key focus will be direct-to-garment (DTG) systems. Amaya will showcase the industrial Kornit Atlas and Avalanche HD6 systems in action, the Roland XT 640 S and the popular entry-level Polyprint Texjet range.

Amaya Sales UK also hopes to have the new Mutoh direct-to-film (DTF) printer available for demonstration.

The event will also feature the Melco EMT16X modular multi-head embroidery package, with a milestone 50-year celebration in the industry for Melco. Also on show will be Roland UV and print-and-cut equipment, the Forever range of transfer papers and Oki White Toner Printers.

The hands-on workshops, running on each of the three days, will cover topics such as “high-level embroidery production techniques “and “how to get the best out of your DTG equipment”.

Madeira will showcase its extensive range of embroidery thread, backings and accessories, introducing its new sustainable threads and providing advice and support to embroiderers.

Garment decoration expert Lewis Wotton, co-ordinator of PenCarrie’s Academy, will be on hand to answer any queries relating to the best blank garments for decoration.

The guest speakers will give advice on various sectors of the industry, with a Q&A after each session. The line-up is yet to be announced.

Lunch will be provided to all attendees. The premises in East Bridgford Business Park in Nottingham, are large and spacious enough to allow for comfortable social distancing and Covid-safe surroundings.

Visit www.amayauk.com/take-your-business-to-the-next-level/ to register for the event.