Garment decoration equipment specialist Amaya is to host Passion to Profit, a guide to setting up a successful personalised printing business.

The workshop takes place on 12 September at the company’s Havant office and is open to established players, as well as newcomers to the industry and those still in the business development stage.

“New businesses come to us every day and the one thing we find is we are giving them snippets of advice and help on an ad hoc basis, not just about the equipment and products we sell. It might be about business insurance, marketing, or fulfilment systems,” said Amaya director Charlotte Darling. “Suddenly it made sense to package it all up into a format that will give the newbies to this industry a more structured and constructive offering.”

Sessions for the day include an introduction to personalisation and the opportunities it presents, finance options available, sourcing garment blanks and establishing an effective social media strategy for business.

The event is sponsored by Oki and delivered in partnership with several companies, including Pencarrie and marketer Social Marmalade.

https://www.amayauk.com/passion-to-profit