Amaya Sales UK is holding a workshop aimed at direct-to-garment (DTG) and direct-to-film (DTF) print companies at its Nottingham showroom on 23 and 24 June.

Called ‘The Next Chapter in Garment Decoration Production’, it will feature the Polyprint TexJet NG printer that was launched in September last year and offers both DTF and DTG production.

“The NG printer from Polyprint isn’t just a DTG printer, it’s a production powerhouse that allows its owner the flexibility run DTF and DTG production depending on what your customer has ordered,” says Amaya director Charlotte Darling. “We want to dissolve the myth that DTF is the only way forward in garment decoration. By partnering with us and the NG system your business can gain the benefits of fast DTG printing on cotton garments and certain artwork,but then switch within seconds to printing DTF transfers to go on polyester, nylon and soft-shell jackets, for example.”

On the day at the workshop attendees will hear from a range of speakers on topics ranging from how DTG machinery has advanced, how to sell and market your products, how to achieve the fastest return on your investment, and how to create and execute the most effective social media strategy for your business.

“If you want to learn more about how versatile your garment production can be, you need to attend this summer’s workshop, The Next Chapter in Garment Decoration Production.”

Learn more about the day and book your place here.