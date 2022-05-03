Workwear supplier Alsico has launched a new brand of stretch-fabric scrubs in the UK, available with embroidered personalisation.

The new Zesti brand features three ranges, starting with Spirit which is a more standard-looking scrub, manufactured from Alsi-Flex, a blend of 68% recycled and renewable polyester and 32% cotton.

The Mode range is a little more figure hugging, with an exclusive colour palette, while Power features a more “sporting” look. These two are made with a fabric that is 88% recycled polyester and 12% elastane.

Alsico UK general manager Greg Houlston said: “Our healthcare workers need clothing that is practical and comfortable above anything else, yet our market research showed us that when it comes to scrubs with stretch, choice is limited in the UK compared with other markets such as the US.

“We set out to create a brand that answered the need for more flexibility while challenging the perception that workwear should be dull and boring, and Zesti was born – a vibrant and contemporary range of garments, sustainably designed, to inspire confidence and positivity.”

Based in Preston in Lancashire, Alsico UK offers online ordering including the option for customisation of scrubs and other workwear through its embroidery services.

Sara Catanzaro, Alsico UK’s design manager, said: “Our tailored garments offer exceptional attention to detail while being strong, hard-wearing and resilient.

“They can be laundered domestically or industrially up to 60 degrees which is ideal for infection control.

“We’re already witnessing considerable demand as we believe we’ve hit the perfect balance between function and fashion.”

www.zesti.co.uk

www.alsico.co.uk