Based in Penzance, Simon has been running All Points West since 2019, providing branded workwear to local businesses, as well as badges, patches, personalised gifts and accessories. As business went quiet following the government lockdown, Simon decided to turn his attention towards creating the badges at the beginning of April.

He said: “I needed something to do, and something to raise money for the NHS because they’re doing such a fantastic job. One morning I thought, what can I do? I like making embroidered badges and patches, so I made the design and next thing you know, it had gone manic!

“So far I’ve sold 76 badges. It’s basically word of mouth at the moment – I know at a lot of people in the NHS training to be nurses or paramedics. I sent some out over the weekend and people have started receiving them this morning – I’ve had loads of good feedback from everyone.”

Available as either a sew-on option or with an iron-on backing, the pink badges were embroidered with the blue and white NHS logo using Madeira threads on a single-head, nine-colour Barudan embroidery machine, explained Simon.

“I work with Lhea Barrett of Creative Needle* – I come up with the design, send it to him to digitise and he comes up with magic.”

The embroidered NHS badges can be purchased from www.allpointswest.bigcartel.com

www.facebook.com/allpointswestpz

* Read our profile of Creative Needle here