All of Fruit of the Loom’s collections are 100% OEKO-TEX® Standard 100 certified
SPONSORED CONTENT
Fruit of the Loom stands for the highest quality standards in the printing industry
Fruit of the Loom is committed to delivering products that meet the highest quality standards in the imprint industry. Garment decorators know that they can count on Fruit of the Loom for value, quality and consistently outstanding decoration results.
Fruit is reliable: ethical, environmentally friendly and safe production
Garment decorators can always count on Fruit for garments made the right way too: ethically, environmentally sound and safely. As part of this, it’s good to know that 100% of Fruit of the Loom’s entire collection is OEKO-TEX® Standard 100 certified, ensuring every garment they choose has been thoroughly independently tested for harmful substances.
The OEKO-TEX® Standard 100 is an independent testing and certification system for textile products from all stages of production. It ensures that every component of a product has been rigorously tested for a comprehensive list of harmful substances – including threads, buttons and even zips.