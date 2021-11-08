From on-trend beanies to cosy sweaters and jumpers, check out our must-have selection of ready-to-brand knitwear
The AllroundWork 1/2 Zip Wool Sweater from Snickers Workwear offers a breathable and moisture-absorbing knitted layer in 100% wool (190gsm), and features polyamide-reinforced lower arms and elbows for enhanced durability.
Tee Jays’ collection of classic knitwear includes the Classic Men’s Crew Neck and Classic Men’s V-Neck Sweaters. Warm and stylish, both styles are made from an Italian merino wool/polyacrylic blend in a clean and elegant design.
The Elevator Jacket from Work-Guard by Result is a knitted style that combines soft stretch with quilted insulation. It has a brushed inner and interchangeable coloured zip pulls, plus a bound hem and cuffs.
Kustom Kit’s Arundel Sweater is a V-neck style that’s available for men and women. Made from a 50% cotton/50% acrylic fabric in a 12-gauge knit, it is ready for decoration with embroidered logos.