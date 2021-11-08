From on-trend beanies to cosy sweaters and jumpers, check out our must-have selection of ready-to-brand knitwear

The AllroundWork 1/2 Zip Wool Sweater from Snickers Workwear offers a breathable and moisture-absorbing knitted layer in 100% wool (190gsm), and features polyamide-reinforced lower arms and elbows for enhanced durability.

The Recycled Double Knit Beanie from Result Genuine Recycled is a new, ready-to-brand, quick-dry beanie in 50% recycled acrylic (the equivalent of a one-litre PET recycled plastic bottle)/50% soft-feel, standard acrylic.

Tee Jays’ collection of classic knitwear includes the Classic Men’s Crew Neck and Classic Men’s V-Neck Sweaters. Warm and stylish, both styles are made from an Italian merino wool/polyacrylic blend in a clean and elegant design.

The Arenal Knit Sweater from Écologie by AWDis in lightweight, jersey knit fabric, 70% regenerated cotton/30% recycled polyester, is a unisex design with a fashion fit, and features rolled detailing on the collar, cuffs and hem.

The Elevator Jacket from Work-Guard by Result is a knitted style that combines soft stretch with quilted insulation. It has a brushed inner and interchangeable coloured zip pulls, plus a bound hem and cuffs.

Henbury’s 50/50 Cotton/Acrylic Men’s and Ladies’ V Neck Jumpers are made in a modern, fine-weight knit with a tear-away label and feature a semi-fashioned neckline and armholes, plus a 1×1 ribbed hemline, neck and cuffs.

Kustom Kit’s Arundel Sweater is a V-neck style that’s available for men and women. Made from a 50% cotton/50% acrylic fabric in a 12-gauge knit, it is ready for decoration with embroidered logos.

The Workwear Beanie from Myrtle Beach has a stretchy, rib design. The classic-cut beanie is made from a soft 100% recycled polyester fabric created using recycled PET bottles.

