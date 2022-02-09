Get the whole team match-ready with our line up of this year’s on-trend sports and teamwear options from leading brands
Quadra: Teamwear Locker Bag
The Teamwear Locker Bag offers a spacious design with mesh ventilation panelling for improved breathability. Its internal baseboard helps to evenly distribute weight and ensure a more comfortable carry, whilst its durable fabric protects equipment throughout the whole sporting season.
Kustom Kit: Gamegear Compact Stretch Tee
The Gamegear Compact Stretch Tee combines a soft and compact stretch polyester fabric with ergonomic seaming for a functional, comfort fit. Perfect for decoration with sublimation and transfer print, the crew neck tee is moisture-wicking with stretch properties to ensure shape retention.
David Luke: Juco Sportswear
Perfect for schools and sports teams, the Juco sportswear collection comes in a large range of sizes and colours. Made using recycled plastic bottles, the range of sports kit available includes T-shirts, shorts, base layers, mid-layers and leggings.
Stedman: Recycled Sports-T Reflect
Available for both men and women, the Recycled Sports-T Reflect has an athletic design with contrast seams and heathered colours, plus reflective taping on the front and back for optimum visibility. Made from recycled polyester using four plastic bottles, the body-fit T-shirt is breathable, moisture-wicking and quick-drying.
SF Clothing: Women’s/Kids’ Fashion Leggings
The Women’s/Kids’ Fashion Leggings come with a white jacquard waistband, which is ready for personalising with bold branding using sublimation and vinyl printing. They’re made from a polyester fabric with added elastane for undisturbed stretch, and come with a tear-away label for easy rebranding.
Finden & Hales: Knitted Tracksuit Top and Slim Leg Knitted Tracksuit Pants
The unisex Knitted Tracksuit Top and Slim Leg Knitted Tracksuit Pants now come in a new bottle/white colourway. Both styles come with bold contrast side panels down the sleeves of the top and the leg of the pants, plus zipped pockets and a tear-away label. The top features a contrast, full-front zip, while the pants have an elasticated waist with internal drawcord and ankle zips; companion styles for kids are also available.
TriDri: Women’s Custom Length Seamless Leggings
The new Women’s Custom Length Seamless Leggings are designed to be cut for a personalised fit without fraying, and include guidance lines to indicate short, regular, and tall lengths. Tag-free and ready to brand, they come with a sculpting high-rise waistband and gentle compressive fit.