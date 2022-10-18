Shirt Lab, which provides live educational events for garment decorators, has added Ali Banholzer to its team of owners.

Ali owns Wear Your Spirit Warehouse, a company based in Huntingtown in Maryland in the US that specialises in clothing and promotional products for schools, B2B, the military, the emergency services and governmental agencies. She has was one of the 2020 Women in Screen Printing winners in Screen Printing Magazine.

She joins Tom Rauen and Marshall Atkinson as an owner of Shirt Lab which was founded by the two men in 2018 to provide education on sales, marketing and operations for garment decorators.

In 2020, they created Shirt Lab Tribe as a community for the industry. Shirt Lab now runs both live and virtual educational events and workshops for businesses in the US and internationally including the UK.

Marshall said: “We knew we needed to grow and get different perspectives on the industry. Ali has attended all of our live events and has participated as a speaker at others. She was the only person on this list; she’s that good. Having her on board will be a great addition to the leadership for Shirt Lab.”

Tom said: “As we continue to grow and evolve Shirt Lab, we are always looking for great people to be part of the Shirt Lab community, not only as an attendee to our events but also part of the Shirt Lab Tribe membership. Ali has been all in from day one and is the perfect fit not only as a member but also to join the team.”

Ali added: “I am very excited to partner with Tom and Marshall. Shirt Lab has been instrumental in the growth of my business and my ability to help educate others within our industry, Shirt Lab Tribe and my local community.

“Shirt Lab provides innovation, professionalism and top-shelf education to the decorated apparel and promotional products industry, and I am humbled and thrilled to be brought on as an owner.”

www.shirtlabtribe.com