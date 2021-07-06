Staff at leading workwear company Alexandra have reached new heights in their support of Cavell Nurses’ Trust.

Four members of the team from the Bristol-based company completed the Snowdon Challenge on 3 July, which involved a six-hour hike to the summit of Wales’ highest mountain and back.

Their efforts contributed to the £13,000 that Alexandra has donated in the past year through fundraising and sponsorship to support nurses and midwives across the UK.

Ian Northmore, head of customer experience at Alexandra, was one of those who took part. He said: “It was a fantastic experience and although it was tough at times, knowing that we were supporting such a great cause was what got everyone through.

“We supply uniform, scrub sets and PPE to nurses and midwives across the country, and we’re a long-time admirer of the amazing work of Cavell who support nursing and midwifery staff when they face a personal or financial crisis.

“We are proud that we have contributed to the overall fundraising effort for Cavell, and we’d like to thank everyone who has donated.”

The Snowdon Challenge is part of Cavell Nurses’ Trust’s 10K For Nurses and Midwives fundraising campaign. Alexandra agreed to design and donate 700 T-shirts for the 2020 campaign which were given out to participants. The company also sponsored this year’s Snowdon Challenge.

Alexandra has a long-standing relationship with the Cavell Nurses’ Trust, including sponsoring the national Cavell Star Awards for the past three years. The awards recognise nurses, midwives and healthcare assistants who provide exceptional care to their colleagues, patients and their families.

John Orchard, chief executive at Cavell Nurses’ Trust, said: “Money raised through 10k For Nurses and Midwives will come at an incredibly crucial time as we have seen record levels of applications for help this year.

“In what has been an exceptionally challenging year for nurses across the UK, we are very grateful for a company of Alexandra’s stature to be doing so much in support of us. We would like to thank them for their continued support.”

Alexandra Workwear has been designing and manufacturing garments since 1854 and is one of the UK’s leading supplier of uniforms to the healthcare, hospitality, catering and other industries.

