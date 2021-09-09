Leading workwear company Alexandra has been shortlisted for four industry awards.

The Bristol-based company is on the shortlist for Business of the Year, in the category for 51 or more employees, in the South West Business Leader Awards alongside three nominations in the South West Contact Centre Awards.

In the contact centre awards, Alexandra employee Rebecca Talbot has been shortlisted for the title of Customer Services Representative of the Year while Gemma Walker is a finalist for the Hero of the Year award.

Alexandra has also been nominated in the the “Covid – Supporting Customers” category. Since the start of the pandemic, the company has transformed its business operations with over 90% of manufacturing capacity in its UK and international factories being switched to producing scrubs for the NHS.

Alexandra has also marshalled and expanded its extensive supply chain network to source millions of pieces of personal protective equipment (PPE) such as masks, nitrile gloves and aprons to support frontline NHS and care workers.

Rebecca Jones, global sales and commercial director at Alexandra, said: “It has been an exceptionally challenging 18 months and it is fantastic to see the incredible hard work of our staff being recognised with these nominations.

“It is thanks to everyone pulling together that the business has been able to do its bit to serve our wonderful NHS with the supplies it has desperately needed through this crisis. I am immensely proud of all involved.”

It is the second year in a row that Alexandra has been included in the South West Contact Centre Awards nominations after five category shortlists and one win in 2020. The 2021 winners will be revealed on 4 November.

The winners of the Business Leader awards will be revealed at a ceremony in Bristol on 23 September.

Alexandra, which employs more than 1,500 people, is the UK’s largest workwear solutions provider and has been designing and manufacturing garments since 1854.

alexandra.co.uk