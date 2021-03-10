Alexandra Workwear has launched an all-new website.

The new site is designed to deliver a streamlined online experience, with enhanced performance optimisations and improved navigation, explained the workwear company. “Artificial intelligence is used within the website’s search functionality to make it easier for customers to find what they are looking for, and to recognise and learn the interests and requirements of customers as they browse.”

The website forms part of Alexandra’s latest digital offering, which includes the launch of its online personalisation service AlexDirect.

“As all businesses continue to face the challenges of working during a global pandemic, it has never been more important to have a strong and effective online presence,” commented Ian Northmore, head of customer experience at Alexandra.

“This new website is equipped with functionality that not only allows us to offer a significantly improved online shopping experience, but also help us to better understand our customers’ needs in a way that will further help us to stand out from our competitors.”

www.alexandra.co.uk