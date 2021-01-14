Alexandra has secured a £1million+ winter uniform contract for staff manning coronavirus testing centres across the UK.

The Thornbury-based workwear company will provide staff uniform to more than 100 Sodexo-managed drive-in and walk-through Covid-19 testing centres. This will involve supplying around 80,000 items ranging from thermals, boots and body warmers to hi-vis jackets, coats and fleeces.

Janette Bowman, sales manager for national accounts at Alexandra, commented: “This is a major order, the bulk of which is the winter uniform replacements for people who will be outside in all weathers this winter helping in the frontline fight against coronavirus.

“The uniforms are going to all Sodexo-managed sites and, given the quantities and tight turnaround time, it has been a massive operation across the organisation and I am so proud of what our team has achieved.

“We have worked closely with all our suppliers to ensure the quality and design requirements are met. Achieving this is a testament to the excellent relationships we have in some cases built over many years, but in others developed during the current pandemic.”

Divisional director at Sodexo Healthcare, Neal Gisborne, added: “We are proud to be playing our part in the national fight against Covid-19. Our employees are at the heart of our organisation, so we wanted to ensure they were warm and comfortable as they help people across the United Kingdom in all weathers this winter.”

In December, Alexandra also received a national Supply Chain Excellence Award, winning the healthcare and pharmaceutical category, in recognition of its response to the coronavirus pandemic; the company switched over 90% of manufacturing capacity in its UK and international factories to producing scrubs for the NHS, and expanded its supply chain network to source personal protective equipment such as masks, nitrile gloves and aprons for frontline NHS and care workers.

