Alexandra has donated around 100 items of outdoor clothing to support the work of a Bristol homeless charity.

The workwear company gave an assortment of fleeces, waterproofs and outerwear to the Bristol Outreach Services for the Homeless (BOSH), which has distributed the clothing across the local homeless community.

“We were so grateful to receive the donation from Alexandra,” commented Julie Dempster, founding director of BOSH.

“The items were superb quality, and so relevant for members of the homeless community. Everyone was pleased to be given brand new clothing, and really appreciated the company’s kindness and thoughtfulness.”

“Our sample room was storing a massive range of high-quality garments that simply weren’t being used to their full potential,” explained Ian Northmore.

“We’re delighted that we have been able to positively help those in real need living in our local community.”

Alexandra has also recently created an all-new Research and Design hub at its headquarters in Thornbury, which will help its category and design teams to “create and showcase innovative new products during each stage of their design”.

“The space will allow everyone to become immersed in the creativity of our category and design drive into the business,” added Ian.

“We’re really excited for customers to see the incredible impact it will have on our future looks and trends.”

