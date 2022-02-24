Workwear company Alexandra is building on its record of supplying uniforms to healthcare professionals by supporting the RCN Nursing Awards 2022.

The Bristol-based company, which has been designing and manufacturing nursing uniforms and scrubs for more than 150 years, will be headline sponsor of the Royal College of Nursing’s annual awards.

For the second consecutive year, Alexandra will also sponsor the Patient’s Choice award which gives patients the chance to nominate a nurse or healthcare assistant who has made a real difference to their lives.

Alexandra’s chief executive, Kirk Ehrlich, said: “Alexandra has a proud history of supplying uniforms for generations of student and qualified nurses and other healthcare professionals throughout the UK.

“Over the last two years we, like everyone else, have been humbled and inspired by the dedication, care and commitment shown by nurses across the country.

“The nursing community is at the heart of the Alexandra business and we are incredibly honoured and proud to show our support and thanks to them once again as headline sponsors of the RCN Nursing Awards 2022.”

The RCN Nursing Awards is a celebration and recognition of the dedication, innovation and expertise of nurses, students and support workers and their contribution to improving care and outcomes for people of all ages.

Entries are now open to individuals and teams in 13 categories covering the diversity of nursing. The RCN Nurse of the Year 2022 will be chosen from the category winners and announced at the awards ceremony which will be at London’s Westminster Park Plaza hotel on October 6.

The Royal College of Nursing is the world’s largest nursing union and professional body, representing more than 450,000 nurses, student nurses, midwives and nursing support workers in the UK and internationally.

Rachel Armitage, managing director of RCNi which delivers the RCN Nursing Awards, said: “We are delighted to be joined by Alexandra as our headline sponsor again this year.

“We look forward to working together towards our shared goals of showcasing nursing excellence and recognising the huge difference that the nursing team makes to people’s lives throughout the UK – not least their enormous contribution to the pandemic response.”

Alexandra is part of Mi Hub, the global workwear solutions group, and supplies the healthcare, hospitality, catering and other industries.

www.alexandra.co.uk

www.rcni.com/nurse-awards