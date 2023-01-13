Workwear supplier Alexandra is building on its long-time links with the healthcare sector by continuing its sponsorship of the Cavell Star Awards.

The company, which supplies nursing scrubs, tunics and accessories, is an established supporter of the awards which recognise nurses, midwives and healthcare assistants who provide exceptional care to colleagues, patients and their families.

The awards are run by the Cavell Nurses’ Trust which helps both working and retired UK nurses, midwives and healthcare assistants when they experience personal or financial hardship.

The awards, which are given throughout the year, are based on nominations received from colleagues online.

Hayley Brooks, CEO of Alexandra owner Mi Hub, said: “The nursing community is at the heart of the Alexandra business and we are honoured to be continuing our sponsorship of the Cavell Star Awards.

“Alexandra has a proud history of supplying uniforms for generations of student and qualified nurses and other healthcare professionals throughout the UK, and we are looking forward to supporting nurses, midwives and healthcare assistants who may be suffering from personal or financial hardship, through our sponsorship of the inspiring national awards programme.”

www.alexandra.co.uk

www.cavellnursestrust.org