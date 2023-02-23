Alexandra, the healthcare brand of corporate clothing specialist Mi Hub, has been appointed as a preferred supplier for new NHS uniforms.

The Bristol-based business was chosen for the new national healthcare uniform framework, helping to develop new national standardised uniforms for NHS staff in England, after a stringent and competitive procurement process.

Hayley Brooks, CEO of Mi Hub, said: “We are delighted to have been appointed as a preferred supplier for this national project and we are very much looking forward to continuing to work in collaboration with NHS Supply Chain to develop and launch the new uniform.

“Our Alexandra brand has been providing uniforms to NHS trusts as awarded suppliers of the current national uniform frameworks for the NHS in Scotland and Wales so our understanding of the healthcare environment will help us to co-develop the new uniform with the wearer in mind.

“We look forward to working in collaboration with NHS Supply Chain and in continuing to support and service the needs of our customers in each trust.”

After being founded more than 150 years ago to sell high-end fashion to women, Alexandra is now a tier-one supplier to the NHS in England for medical scrubs and gowns and also has a long history of supplying uniforms for generations of student and qualified nurses and other healthcare professionals throughout the UK.

Diane Woodham, category manager at NHS North of England Commercial Procurement Collaborative, said: “We are over the moon to have reached this stage of the process. I am sure for many it feels that we have been waiting for this day for a long time, with the unexpected, yet unavoidable, delays caused by the impact of Covid-19.

“I am proud to be leading the team for this project. We are looking forward to working together, and continuing to engage across the NHS, to bring this project to reality to deliver the national healthcare uniform the NHS workforce deserves.”

Alexandra has been appointed as a preferred supplier for the new national healthcare uniform framework alongside the UK arm of European workwear manufacturer Alsico which was announced last week.

www.alexandra.co.uk