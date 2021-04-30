Alexandra Workwear has partnered with charity Elite Supported Employment to supply scrubs and personal protective equipment (PPE) for NHS Wales.

Elite has been manufacturing scrubs and PPE for NHS Wales for Alexandra since June 2020, and are now producing thousands of aprons, coats and tunics from the Elite Clothing Solutions’ base in Ebbw Vale, Blaenau Gwent, which are then sold by the workwear company.

The partnership has given opportunities for disabled and disadvantaged people to get into work, and Elite’s existing staff were also able to remain at work rather than be furloughed.

Alexandra’s global sales director, Rebecca Jones, said the company was “delighted to be able to partner with a charity like Elite, which does such fantastic work”.

“It’s great to be able to manufacture these items in Wales, while also giving employment opportunities to those who have struggled to get into work,” Rebecca added.

“It has been great to work with Elite, and other innovative and dynamic companies across Wales to ensure that quality products are being made, and supplied into Welsh hospitals and healthcare settings.”

“The continued relationship with Alexandra has not only provided security for our existing staff, but has also enabled us to create six jobs for disabled and long-term unemployed people since October,” commented Andrea Wayman, CEO of Elite.

“We’re planning to recruit a further five people by June, and through the work provided, we will also be able to support a number of staff through additional training and apprenticeships.”

www.alexandra.co.uk