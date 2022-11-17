Workwear specialist Alexandra has introduced a new digital personalisation service to allow customers to create and order customised garments online.

The easy-to-use offering allows customers to upload images or text, with the option of having their logo or image embroidered or printed onto their garment. All text is fully customisable, with a range of fonts and colours to choose from.

Alexandra highlights that its personalisation service stands out from competitors as it provides an instant visual of a personalised design. These visuals reveal the final look of an embroidered or printed garment and it allows customers to immediately adjust or amend their designs, no longer having to wait for a proof before placing their order.

A standard 48-hour moderation process will be in place to ensure no copyright infringement or profanity has occurred. Customers will be notified via email once moderation is completed and will receive their bespoke garments in seven to 10 working days.

Sally Lowther, chief digital officer at Mi Hub, the parent company of Alexandra, said: “Launching our market-leading digital personalisation service is an exciting next step in Mi Hub’s digital journey. The hard work and dedication invested into this project from across our business has been amazing.”

Dating back to the 1850s and based in Bristol, Alexandra has become an international provider of men and women’s workwear, corporate clothing and uniforms for a wide range of industries including healthcare.

www.alexandra.co.uk